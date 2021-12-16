Select Fan-Favorite Tours from Walt Disney World’s Enchanting Extras Collection Returning in 2022

by | Dec 16, 2021 9:31 AM Pacific Time

A variety of fan-favorite tours from Walt Disney World’s Enchanting Extras Collection will be returning to the Resort in 2022.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World guests who want to get even closer to the magic of nature and Disney now can book a number of tours as the parks continue their phased approach to bringing back these world-class offerings and experiences.
  • Advance bookings are highly recommended for all tours and can now be made on DisneyWorld.com or the My Disney Experience app.
  • The Disney Parks Blog also teased updates on future tour offerings from the Enchanting Extras Collection, including Starlight Safari at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

The returning tours are as follows:

  • Disney’s Keys to the Kingdom – Unlock the fascinating history of Magic Kingdom Park, where fantasy reigns, and gain backstage access to legendary hidden areas on this five-hour walking tour! Access the underground “Utilidor” service tunnels, learn hidden secrets of classic attractions, enjoy a delicious lunch and so much more on this backstage tour of the most iconic theme park at Walt Disney World Resort

  • Caring for Giants – Delve into the wondrous world of the largest inhabitants of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park during this 60-minute tour for an experience you’ll never forget. Meet with a knowledgeable guide who will provide insight into the inner workings of our African elephant herd and share a glimpse into the day-to-day care for these amazing animals. Learn how Disney’s conservation efforts are dedicated to the preservation of wild elephant populations around the world as you observe these gentle giants from a private, backstage viewing area!

  • Wild Africa Trek – Perhaps my personal favorite, Wild Africa Trek combines action, adventure and education into a three-hour exhilarating safari adventure at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where nature is truly alive with magic. Cross a swinging rope bridge near crocodiles and view towering giraffes, powerful rhinos and hippos as you ride across the open savanna in a rugged safari vehicle. Along your journey, a knowledgeable guide will share insights about the majestic animals you’re viewing as well as details about the park’s dedication to animal conservation around the world.

  • Up Close with Rhinos – Want to get even closer to nature? This 60-minute tour takes you backstage to meet our planet’s second-largest land animal in ways few people can. As your guides introduce you to the white rhinos at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, they’ll offer fascinating insights into the species’ behavior and biology, and discuss the challenges that threaten populations in the wild.

  • Savor the Savanna – Is all of this excitement making you hungry? Then explore the sights, sounds – and TASTES – of Africa on Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Savor the Savanna tour available for booking later this month. Indulge in a sampling of African-inspired cuisine, paired with a selection of regional beer and wine offerings, as you gaze out across the Harambe Wildlife Reserve. And listen as a private guide shares tales of the unique residents who inhabit the reserve and the special animal care provided at the park.
