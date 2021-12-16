Select Fan-Favorite Tours from Walt Disney World’s Enchanting Extras Collection Returning in 2022

A variety of fan-favorite tours from Walt Disney World’s Enchanting Extras Collection will be returning to the Resort in 2022.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World guests who want to get even closer to the magic of nature and Disney now can book a number of tours as the parks continue their phased approach to bringing back these world-class offerings and experiences.

Advance bookings are highly recommended for all tours and can now be made on DisneyWorld.com

The Disney Parks Blog Animal Kingdom

The returning tours are as follows:

Wild Africa Trek – Perhaps my personal favorite, Wild Africa Trek combines action, adventure and education into a three-hour exhilarating safari adventure at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where nature is truly alive with magic. Cross a swinging rope bridge near crocodiles and view towering giraffes, powerful rhinos and hippos as you ride across the open savanna in a rugged safari vehicle. Along your journey, a knowledgeable guide will share insights about the majestic animals you’re viewing as well as details about the park’s dedication to animal conservation around the world.