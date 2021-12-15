Photos: Magic Kingdom Parking Lot Tram Testing Underway

After not operating at all since the Walt Disney World theme parks reopened from the pandemic related closure in July 2020, parking lot trams are finally coming back to the Magic Kingdom! Jeremiah spotted them testing today.
While testing has begun at the Transportation and Ticket Center, the parking lot trams at the three other parks will not return until later in 2022.
With the trams testing, all guest foot traffic is relegated to the small sidewalk.
More Magic Kingdom News:
- According to reports flooding in on social media, there was a fire situation at the Magic Kingdom last night. In an extremely rare sight, emergency vehicles have been spotted heading directly up Main Street USA toward Cinderella Castle.
- After three years without it, the Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will be returning soon for testing.
- Both Splash Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be undergoing refurbishments in early 2022.