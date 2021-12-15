Photos: Magic Kingdom Parking Lot Tram Testing Underway

After not operating at all since the Walt Disney World theme parks reopened from the pandemic related closure in July 2020, parking lot trams are finally coming back to the Magic Kingdom! Jeremiah spotted them testing today.

While testing has begun at the Transportation and Ticket Center, the parking lot trams at the three other parks will not return until later in 2022.

With the trams testing, all guest foot traffic is relegated to the small sidewalk.

