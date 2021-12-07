Refurbishments to Splash Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Coming in Early 2022

Walt Disney World recently updated the calendar on the official website indicating a couple refurbishments coming next year to the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Splash Mountain will be undergoing a brief month-long refurbishment from January 10th through February 10, 2022 and is scheduled to reopen February 11, 2022.
- Following Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will also be undergoing a more brief refurbishment from February 14th through February 18, 2022 and is scheduled to reopen February 19, 2022.
- Both the refurbishment on Splash Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad are routine refurbishments and there will be no changes to the Guest experience.
More Walt Disney World News:
- December 3rd has officially been declared “Walt Disney World Day” by the city of Orlando and Orange County.
- Parking lot trams are returning to Walt Disney World. According to Disney Parks’ social media, guests will see the courtesy trams operating at Magic Kingdom later this month.
- Shopping at both Walt Disney World Resort just got a little bit easier. Merchandise mobile checkout has now been added to more stores, with even more stores to come, according to the Disney Parks Blog.