Merchandise Mobile Checkout Added to More Stores at Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts

by | Dec 2, 2021 1:39 PM Pacific Time

Shopping at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort just got a little bit easier. Merchandise mobile checkout has now been added to more stores at both resorts, with even more stores to come, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

  • Merchandise mobile checkout launched last year at the Disney Parks and has been making shopping quicker and more accessible for guests at select locations.
  • Now, that service is available at more locations as the following stores are now included:
    • Emporium at Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort
    • Pioneer Mercantile and Bonanza Outfitters in Disneyland Park
    • The Star Trader in Disneyland Park
    • WEB Suppliers in Disney California Adventure
    • Knick’s Knacks in Disney California Adventure
  • Merchandise mobile checkout will also be coming soon to the following stores in Walt Disney World Resort:

The complete list of stores offering mobile checkout:

  • Walt Disney World Resort
    • World of Disney at Disney Springs
    • Creations Shop at EPCOT
    • Emporium at Magic Kingdom Park – New
    • Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Coming soon
    • Island Mercantile at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – Coming soon
  • Disneyland Park
    • Disney Clothiers, Ltd., China Closet and Plaza Point
    • Emporium
    • Pioneer Mercantile and Bonanza Outfitters – New
    • The Star Trader – New
  • Disney California Adventure Park
    • Elias & Co.
    • WEB Suppliers – New
    • Knick’s Knacks – New
  • Downtown Disney District
    • World of Disney

How to Use Mobile Checkout:

  • To get started, you can scan the QR codes seen throughout the store while grabbing a clear shopping bag, or click on the plus button in the Disneyland App and then click on “Shop in Store – Now Testing.”
  • Once all items are scanned and in the bag, Guests check out using the Disneyland App, which gives access to select eligible discounts and promotional offers.
  • After paying, a QR code will appear that a Cast Member will scan before you leave the store.

When making a mobile checkout purchase via the Disneyland app, any applicable savings will automatically be reflected in the total. At this time, mobile checkout discounts will apply only for the following:

  • Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders
  • Disney Vacation Club Members
  • Disney Cast Members

The Disney Visa card member discount of 10% off select merchandise purchases or $50 or more must be completed at an in-store register.

