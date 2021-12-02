Merchandise Mobile Checkout Added to More Stores at Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts

Shopping at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort just got a little bit easier. Merchandise mobile checkout has now been added to more stores at both resorts, with even more stores to come, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- Merchandise mobile checkout launched last year at the Disney Parks and has been making shopping quicker and more accessible for guests at select locations.
- Now, that service is available at more locations as the following stores are now included:
- Emporium at Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort
- Pioneer Mercantile and Bonanza Outfitters in Disneyland Park
- The Star Trader in Disneyland Park
- WEB Suppliers in Disney California Adventure
- Knick’s Knacks in Disney California Adventure
- Merchandise mobile checkout will also be coming soon to the following stores in Walt Disney World Resort:
- Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Island Mercantile at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
The complete list of stores offering mobile checkout:
- Walt Disney World Resort
- World of Disney at Disney Springs
- Creations Shop at EPCOT
- Emporium at Magic Kingdom Park – New
- Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Coming soon
- Island Mercantile at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – Coming soon
- Disneyland Park
- Disney Clothiers, Ltd., China Closet and Plaza Point
- Emporium
- Pioneer Mercantile and Bonanza Outfitters – New
- The Star Trader – New
- Disney California Adventure Park
- Elias & Co.
- WEB Suppliers – New
- Knick’s Knacks – New
- Downtown Disney District
- World of Disney
How to Use Mobile Checkout:
- To get started, you can scan the QR codes seen throughout the store while grabbing a clear shopping bag, or click on the plus button in the Disneyland App and then click on “Shop in Store – Now Testing.”
- Once all items are scanned and in the bag, Guests check out using the Disneyland App, which gives access to select eligible discounts and promotional offers.
- After paying, a QR code will appear that a Cast Member will scan before you leave the store.
When making a mobile checkout purchase via the Disneyland app, any applicable savings will automatically be reflected in the total. At this time, mobile checkout discounts will apply only for the following:
- Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders
- Disney Vacation Club Members
- Disney Cast Members
The Disney Visa card member discount of 10% off select merchandise purchases or $50 or more must be completed at an in-store register.