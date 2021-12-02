Merchandise Mobile Checkout Added to More Stores at Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts

Shopping at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort just got a little bit easier. Merchandise mobile checkout has now been added to more stores at both resorts, with even more stores to come, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Merchandise mobile checkout launched last year at the Disney Parks and has been making shopping quicker and more accessible for guests at select locations.

Now, that service is available at more locations as the following stores are now included: Emporium at Magic Kingdom Pioneer Mercantile and Bonanza Outfitters in Disneyland Park The Star Trader in Disneyland Park WEB Suppliers in Disney California Adventure Knick’s Knacks in Disney California Adventure

Merchandise mobile checkout will also be coming soon to the following stores in Walt Disney World Resort: Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Island Mercantile at Disney’s Animal Kingdom



The complete list of stores offering mobile checkout:

Walt Disney World Resort World of Disney at Disney Springs Creations Shop at EPCOT Emporium at Magic Kingdom Park – New Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Coming soon Island Mercantile at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – Coming soon

Disneyland Park Disney Clothiers, Ltd., China Closet and Plaza Point Emporium Pioneer Mercantile and Bonanza Outfitters – New The Star Trader – New

Disney California Adventure Park Elias & Co. WEB Suppliers – New Knick’s Knacks – New

Downtown Disney District World of Disney



How to Use Mobile Checkout:

To get started, you can scan the QR codes seen throughout the store while grabbing a clear shopping bag, or click on the plus button in the Disneyland App and then click on “Shop in Store – Now Testing.”

Once all items are scanned and in the bag, Guests check out using the Disneyland App, which gives access to select eligible discounts and promotional offers.

After paying, a QR code will appear that a Cast Member will scan before you leave the store.

When making a mobile checkout purchase via the Disneyland app, any applicable savings will automatically be reflected in the total. At this time, mobile checkout discounts will apply only for the following:

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders

Disney Vacation Club Members

Disney Cast Members

The Disney Visa card member discount of 10% off select merchandise purchases or $50 or more must be completed at an in-store register.