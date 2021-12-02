Parking Lot Trams Returning to Magic Kingdom This Month, Other Walt Disney World Parks in 2022

Parking lot trams are returning to Walt Disney World. According to Disney Parks’ social media, guests will see the courtesy trams operating at Magic Kingdom later this month.
What’s Happening:
- One of the most-requested returns is now seemingly around the corner as parking lot trams will once again be operating at Walt Disney World soon.
- In a tweet, it was revealed that Magic Kingdom’s parking lot trams will resume operation starting later this month.
- Meanwhile, they also note that trams at other Walt Disney World theme parks will return “throughout 2022.”
- The trams have not operated since the Walt Disney World parks reopened last July.
- This has caused some frustration among guests, especially on busier days when available parking might be further away from the entry gates.
- Previously, it was announced that the Disneyland Resort’s tram service would return early next year.
Beep Beep! Driver you are clear…to spread a little holiday cheer! 🚍✨ #Disney #DisneyWorld #DisneyTransportation #Trams #BeepBeep #Holidays #Vibing
