Orange County to Declare December 3rd as Walt Disney World Day

Orange County has announced that it will be recognizing Walt Disney World for its efforts in the Central Florida community with “Walt Disney World Day.”

What’s Happening:

According to Click Orlando

A ceremony will take place this Friday, where Walt Disney World Presiden Jeff Vahle will be on hand to receive the official proclamation.

Following the proclamation taking place at the Second Harvest Food Bank, Walt Disney World VoluntEARS will take part in a community service project, sorting and packing food alongside Walt Disney World leaders and local government officials to help support important causes that are making a difference for children and families in the community.Disney recently donated $3 million in grants to six Florida nonprofit organizations, in honor of the Resort’s 50th anniversary. Those nonprofits are: Give Kids the World Village The Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida Heart of Florida United Way Hope Partnership ELEVATE Orlando



What They’re Saying:

Disney said in a news release: “For 50 years, Walt Disney World Resort has served as a beacon of hope and happiness in the Central Florida area, bringing the beloved magic found across the resort to children and families in our neighboring communities.”