Disneyland Resort Tram Service to Resume in Early 2022

It’s been a long time since the Disneyland trams have transported guests from the Resort’s parking garages to Downtown Disney, but the complementary service is scheduled to return in 2022.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort has announced that tram service from the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking garages will return in early 2022.
- When the service returns next year, guests parking at both locations will once again be able to enjoy direct transportation from the lots to the drop off point near the front gates of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
- Tram service has been suspended since the resort began its phased reopening in April of this year.
- While guests will be required to pay to park, tram service to and from Downtown Disney is complimentary.
- Speaking of Parking, effective today (October 25, 2021) Disneyland has raised the price of parking from $25 to $30 for standard vehicles. Prices have also been raised for Hotel Self Parking, Oversized Parking and Hotel Valet.
ICYMI – More Disneyland News:
- Today, the Resort announced they are adding a sixth tier to their one day ticket pricing with this base ticket starting at $104.
- A few weeks ago the beloved Disneyland Monorail reopened for the first time since March of 2020. Guests can once again enjoy beautiful panoramic views of the resort on the “highway in the sky” as they ride from Downtown Disney into Disneyland Park (park admission is required).