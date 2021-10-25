Disneyland Resort Tram Service to Resume in Early 2022

It’s been a long time since the Disneyland trams have transported guests from the Resort’s parking garages to Downtown Disney, but the complementary service is scheduled to return in 2022.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Resort

When the service returns next year, guests parking at both locations will once again be able to enjoy direct transportation from the lots to the drop off point near the front gates of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure

Tram service has been suspended since the resort began its phased reopening in April of this year

While guests will be required to pay to park, tram service to and from Downtown Disney is complimentary.

Speaking of Parking, effective today (October 25, 2021) Disneyland has raised the price of parking

ICYMI – More Disneyland News:

Today, the Resort announced they are adding a sixth tier to their one day ticket pricing

A few weeks ago the beloved Disneyland Monorail reopened