Disneyland Monorail Reopens, Offers View of Finding Nemo Submarine Lagoon Progress

The landmark Disneyland Monorail has reopened and resumed operation at the Happiest Place on Earth, but a ride on the Highway in the Sky also showcases another Tomorrowland favorite getting ready to return.

What’s Happening:

The monorail closed along with the parks back in March of 2020 due to the Global COVID-19 Pandemic, but did not reopen when the parks did in April of 2021. Even before the closure, the monorail would occasionally not run midday or have sporadic operating hours.

The monorails also currently sport the Mickey Mouse wraps that were installed in 2018 for Mickey’s 90th Birthday Celebration. There is no official word on if/when Monorails will return to their classic look or get re-wrapped for something new.

Join us for a roundtrip tour aboard the Disneyland Monorail in the video below!

While aboard the Monorail, we can get a glimpse of the progress being made on another Tomorrowland favorite, Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Like the Disneyland Monorail, the subs were closed along with the park back in March of 2020, but likely due to their cramped passenger quarters, remain closed.

Recently, walls went up around the Submarine Lagoon promising that the subs would return this winter, just in time for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

