Disneyland Monorail Reopens, Offers View of Finding Nemo Submarine Lagoon Progress

The landmark Disneyland Monorail has reopened and resumed operation at the Happiest Place on Earth, but a ride on the Highway in the Sky also showcases another Tomorrowland favorite getting ready to return.
What’s Happening:
- The iconic Disneyland Resort monorail has returned and is once again gliding across the highway in the sky throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney.
- The monorail closed along with the parks back in March of 2020 due to the Global COVID-19 Pandemic, but did not reopen when the parks did in April of 2021. Even before the closure, the monorail would occasionally not run midday or have sporadic operating hours.
- The monorails also currently sport the Mickey Mouse wraps that were installed in 2018 for Mickey’s 90th Birthday Celebration. There is no official word on if/when Monorails will return to their classic look or get re-wrapped for something new.
- Join us for a roundtrip tour aboard the Disneyland Monorail in the video below!
- While aboard the Monorail, we can get a glimpse of the progress being made on another Tomorrowland favorite, Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, which is set to reopen this holiday season.
- Like the Disneyland Monorail, the subs were closed along with the park back in March of 2020, but likely due to their cramped passenger quarters, remain closed.
- Recently, walls went up around the Submarine Lagoon promising that the subs would return this winter, just in time for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.
- The Submarine Lagoon isn’t the only body of water that is currently drained at the Disneyland Resort. All signs point to a return of World of Color at Disney California Adventure as Paradise Bay is currently drained and work has been spotted on the show’s submersible platform.