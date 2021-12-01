Living With The Land: Merry And Bright Nights Returns For 2021 With New Holiday-Themed Narration

by | Dec 1, 2021 7:06 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Living With The Land: Merry and Bright Nights has returned once again to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and this year it brings with it a new narration that focuses on the season, the first major change to the spiel since 2006!

What’s Happening:

  • For the third year, as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, the Living With The Land Boat Ride in EPCOT’s Land Pavilion has become Living With The Land: Merry and Bright Nights.
  • In this seasonal layover, the halls of the attraction are decked with festive lights and themed flora to get in on the festivities of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
  • While the first few scenes of the attraction remain unchanged, it’s in the greenhouses where the attraction makeover truly (and quite literally) shines! Festive lighting has been installed throughout, from string lights in the trees and throughout the structure of the greenhouses, to small little lights embedded in the sand of the first greenhouse.

  • While this is the third year of this attraction makeover, this is the first time that the on-board narration of the attraction has been changed alongside the rest of the attraction. Now, the narration (by Mike Brassell, who also provides the narration for the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at the Magic Kingdom) reflects the season, with remarks about the holidays and how the work being done in the active greenhouses relates to this time of year.
  • Typically, the narration changes slightly and hardly noticeably based on what’s being grown in the greenhouses at the time, but this new holiday narration marks the first drastic overhaul to the recorded narration since live spielers were removed from the attraction back in 2006, when the automated spiel first debuted.
  • The automated spiel is actually triggered by embedded RFID tags along the boat’s path that trigger the narration, with the programming activating a pre-recorded narration based on what’s in the greenhouse.
  • Living With The Land: Merry and Bright Nights is only available after dusk in The Land Pavilion at EPCOT, and is set to run alongside the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, running now until Dec. 30th, 2021.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed