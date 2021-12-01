Living With The Land: Merry And Bright Nights Returns For 2021 With New Holiday-Themed Narration

Living With The Land: Merry and Bright Nights has returned once again to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and this year it brings with it a new narration that focuses on the season, the first major change to the spiel since 2006!

What’s Happening:

For the third year, as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Living With The Land

In this seasonal layover, the halls of the attraction are decked with festive lights and themed flora to get in on the festivities of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

While the first few scenes of the attraction remain unchanged, it’s in the greenhouses where the attraction makeover truly (and quite literally) shines! Festive lighting has been installed throughout, from string lights in the trees and throughout the structure of the greenhouses, to small little lights embedded in the sand of the first greenhouse.

While this is the third year of this attraction makeover, this is the first time that the on-board narration of the attraction has been changed alongside the rest of the attraction. Now, the narration (by Mike Brassell, who also provides the narration for the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover Magic Kingdom

Typically, the narration changes slightly and hardly noticeably based on what’s being grown in the greenhouses at the time, but this new holiday narration marks the first drastic overhaul to the recorded narration since live spielers were removed from the attraction back in 2006, when the automated spiel first debuted.

The automated spiel is actually triggered by embedded RFID tags along the boat’s path that trigger the narration, with the programming activating a pre-recorded narration based on what’s in the greenhouse.

Living With The Land: Merry and Bright Nights is only available after dusk in The Land Pavilion at EPCOT, and is set to run alongside the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, running now until Dec. 30th, 2021.