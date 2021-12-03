December 3rd Officially Declared “Walt Disney World Day” by the City of Orlando and Orange County

December 3rd has officially been declared “Walt Disney World Day” by the city of Orlando and Orange County. Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle took to his Instagram account to celebrate and share a proud message.

Vahle posted the following message: It’s official! Today has been declared “Walt Disney World Day” by Mayor Buddy Dyer of the City of Orlando and Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County. I hope every Cast Member feels the same pride I feel today. Not only do we make magic every day for our Guests, we also spread that passion into the Central Florida community by voluntEARing at places like @feedhopenow (Second Harvest Food Bank CFL) . Our Cast Members’ passion and commitment are truly inspiring!

We learned of plans to declare today “Walt Disney World Day” just a couple of days ago

A ceremony took place today, where Vahle was on hand to receive the official proclamation.

Check out the official problomation below:

Following today’s proclamation, which took place at the Second Harvest Food Bank, Walt Disney World VoluntEARS took part in a community service project, sorting and packing food alongside Walt Disney World leaders and local government officials to help support important causes that are making a difference for children and families in the community.