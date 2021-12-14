Emergency Vehicles Respond to Small Fire at Magic Kingdom, No Injuries Reported

According to reports flooding in on social media, there was a fire situation at the Magic Kingdom tonight. In an extremely rare sight, emergency vehicles have been spotted heading directly up Main Street USA toward Cinderella Castle.

This evening, reports of a fire caused emergency vehicles to drive on stage at Magic Kingdom.

Disney confirmed that there was a small fire at the park that was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Eyewitness reports show that the fire was located near the Sleepy Hollow Restaurant in Liberty Square.

Further details are not available at this time.

As to be expected, Twitter is abuzz with reports from the scene:

This is definitely something we have never seen in all our years of visiting The Magic Kingdom… @WDWNT @InsideTheMagic pic.twitter.com/vWR7Cdhzw5 — The Coaster Crew (@Coastercrew) December 14, 2021

Emergency vehicles are at Magic Kingdom, waiting on confirmation as to what is going on. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ghshB3V7qz — Christopher Everett (@CeverettFL) December 15, 2021

I don't know why, but cast members just cleared the streets in a hurry for a fire truck and 2 ambulances at #magickingdom #mk #WDW #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/ep0y7lxy8g — Cameron (@CameronYeager) December 15, 2021

Walt Disney World has issued a statement about the incident at Magic Kingdom earlier today: “There was a small fire in Magic Kingdom. The fire was quickly extinguished by fire extinguishers. No one was hurt.”pic.twitter.com/962UWV0uSM — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 15, 2021

BREAKING: @WaltDisneyWorld confirms there was a small fire at Magic Kingdom park. Looks to be just near Sleepy Hollow Restaurant. Disney says no on was hurt. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/yMsItSoaK8 — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) December 15, 2021

