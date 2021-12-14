Emergency Vehicles Respond to Small Fire at Magic Kingdom, No Injuries Reported

According to reports flooding in on social media, there was a fire situation at the Magic Kingdom tonight. In an extremely rare sight, emergency vehicles have been spotted heading directly up Main Street USA toward Cinderella Castle.
What’s Happening:
- This evening, reports of a fire caused emergency vehicles to drive on stage at Magic Kingdom.
- Disney confirmed that there was a small fire at the park that was quickly extinguished.
- No injuries were reported.
- Eyewitness reports show that the fire was located near the Sleepy Hollow Restaurant in Liberty Square.
- Further details are not available at this time.
- As to be expected, Twitter is abuzz with reports from the scene:
This is definitely something we have never seen in all our years of visiting The Magic Kingdom… @WDWNT @InsideTheMagic pic.twitter.com/vWR7Cdhzw5
— The Coaster Crew (@Coastercrew) December 14, 2021
Emergency vehicles are at Magic Kingdom, waiting on confirmation as to what is going on. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ghshB3V7qz
— Christopher Everett (@CeverettFL) December 15, 2021
I don't know why, but cast members just cleared the streets in a hurry for a fire truck and 2 ambulances at #magickingdom #mk #WDW #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/ep0y7lxy8g
— Cameron (@CameronYeager) December 15, 2021
Walt Disney World has issued a statement about the incident at Magic Kingdom earlier today:
“There was a small fire in Magic Kingdom. The fire was quickly extinguished by fire extinguishers. No one was hurt.”pic.twitter.com/962UWV0uSM
— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 15, 2021
BREAKING: @WaltDisneyWorld confirms there was a small fire at Magic Kingdom park. Looks to be just near Sleepy Hollow Restaurant. Disney says no on was hurt. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/yMsItSoaK8
— Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) December 15, 2021
Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more information about this incident as we receive it.