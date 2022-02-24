New Video Gives Us a Closer Look at the Immersive First-of-Its-Kind Experience, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

What does it mean that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a first-of-its-kind immersive experience? Here to answer that question are three people who helped create this bold new adventure in a galaxy far, far away: Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge and Creative Director Cory Rouse from Walt Disney Imagineering, and Mikhael Tara Garver, director of immersive experiences for this audacious project.

What’s Happening:

Trowbridge and Rouse both make points about Imagineering’s ability to build a depth to allow Cast Members to be themselves and find their own empowerment in the characters they’ve created for themselves within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

The Imagineers discuss how there are moments within the immersive experience that invite you to share with each other and really bring a connection to you and others traveling within your group.

Rouse discusses how passionate she is about watching adults play and feel moved by the stories within the immersive experience of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has a technology foundation that allows a story “engine” to operate.

The real time imagery system runs throughout the entire ship so what you see out the windows, bridge, cabin and maps are all tied together while you are aboard the ship to allow for a fully cohesive experience.

Check out this new video below to hear them discuss the development of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and what makes this vacation experience such a big leap forward in immersive storytelling: