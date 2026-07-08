Photos/Video: Celestial Goodnight, Epic Universe's First Nighttime Spectacular, Debuts at Universal Orlando Resort

Check out a full performance of the new show!

Tonight, Universal Epic Universe debuted their brand new nighttime spectacular Celestial Goodnight! Check out the park’s new nightly firework display.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando is welcoming fans into a new era of Universe Epic Universe with the premiere of Universal Celestial Goodnight, the park’s new nighttime spectacular.

The show serves as the park's new nighttime finale, taking place throughout Celestial Park.

Guests will get to experience a nightly display of synchronized fountains, lighting effects, music, and fireworks transforming the park's central hub.

The production features scenes inspired by the park’s five lands, including Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and Dark Universe.

Universal announced the show back in June, which uses nearly 600 lighting fixtures, more than 350 fountains, and seven million LED lights installed throughout Celestial Park to bring the new entertainment offering to life.

The experience extends from Luna to Apollo before concluding with a large-scale fireworks finale.

The addition of Universal Celestial Goodnight gives Epic Universe its first dedicated nighttime spectacular since the park opened, which was built with a dedicated firework launching area.

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the show, so check out our full video of Celestial Goodnight below!

Epic Universe opened as Orlando's first new major theme park in more than 25 years and has since received multiple THEA Awards for the park and several attractions.

For those looking to visit Universal Epic Universe, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort vacation needs.

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Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning



