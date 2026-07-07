Epic Access: Universal Orlando Reveals New Seperately-Ticketed Event Coming to Newest Theme Park

A new seperately-ticketed special event is coming to the Universal Orlando Resort, giving some limited-capacity access to the newest park at the destination.

What's Happening:

As Universal Orlando Resort gets ready to debut their new nighttime spectacular at Universal Epic Universe, "Universal Celestial Goodnight," we're also learning of a brand new event coming to the newest park at the destination.

Set to debut in October, Universal Nights at Epic Universe is an all-new limited capacity party under the stars that invites guests to experience the park in a whole new way.

Guests in attendance will enjoy nighttime access to the park, including attractions, entertainment, character meet and greets, and more.

Additionally, guests will also be able to enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages during the event.

Universal Nights will run from 9:00 PM to Midnight on event dates, but guests will be able to arrive starting at 7:00 PM to enjoy the park (as well as the new Universal Celestial Goodnight) before the event begins.

Tickets for Universal Nights will go on sale on August 13, and will start at $179.99 plus tax per person.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 3 and Saturday, October 17.

More details about Universal Nights are expected to arrive in the near future.

A New Nighttime Show:

Announced last month, Universal Celestial Goodnight will begin taking over the night skies at Universal Epic Universe starting tonight (Tuesday, July 7).

The new show will envelop all of Celestial Park (Epic Universe's central land that leads to all the portals and immersive worlds) with a display of dancing fountains, lighting effects, and fireworks finale that will launch into the night sky.

The show will pay tribute to the characters and stories featured within the park, including the playful fun of Super Nintendo World, the excitement of How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, the magic of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, and the iconic Universal Monsters featured in Dark Universe.

The new show utilizes nearly 600 lighting fixtures, over 350 fountains, and seven million LED lights embedded throughout Celestial Park to surround guests from Luna on one end of the land to Apollo on the other, with stunning choreography and a high-energy musical score all building to the jaw-dropping fireworks finale to end the day at the new park.

For more information about how to see the new show or visit the hotels and parks of the Universal Orlando Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.