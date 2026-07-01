"Hellraiser" Halloween Horror Nights Limited-Release Merchandise Arrives at Universal Parks

Halloween Horror Nights has just unlocked one of its most iconic horror universes yet, and fans are already scrambling for what comes with it beyond the scare zones. Universal Studios has officially announced the Hellraiser haunted house based on the original trilogy will debut this fall at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood as part of the legendary Halloween Horror Nights lineup.

What’s Happening:

For the first time ever, guests will step directly into the chilling, puzzle-box-driven world of Hellraiser, a franchise that has defined body horror and psychological terror for decades. The original trilogy inspiration signals a deep dive into the franchise’s most recognizable lore, meaning fans can likely expect environments tied to the Lament Configuration, the Cenobites, and Pinhead’s nightmarish dominion.

Alongside the announcement of the haunted houses, Universal has also unveiled a new wave of limited-release merchandise inspired by the Hellraiser experience, giving fans a way to take the horror home.

The collection includes a newly designed Hellraiser T-shirt, themed to the haunted house aesthetic as well as a sticker set.

Another sought after item is a highly detailed Pinhead acrylic figure, designed for display collectors, an optional Infernal Carnival collectible display, sold separately, which can house the Pinhead figure as part of a themed presentation set.

The collectibles are now available at both Universal park locations as well as online through the shopUniversal website.

The addition of display-driven collectibles like the Infernal Carnival set signals Universal’s continued push into premium, experience-based merchandise, blurring the line between theme park attraction and collector-grade horror memorabilia.

What makes this launch especially notable is how it extends Halloween Horror Nights beyond the maze experience itself. Instead of the story ending when guests exit the haunted house, the merchandise allows fans to carry a piece of the terror home.

For longtime HHN fans, Hellraiser represents a darker, more psychologically intense direction for the event’s IP lineup. And for collectors, the Pinhead acrylic figure and display system could become one of the standout limited-run items of the season.

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