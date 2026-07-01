Universal Orlando Resort Announces Fourth of July Celebration for America's 250th Birthday

Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating America's 250th birthday in a big way this Fourth of July, with patriotic festivities planned across multiple locations throughout the destination. From special entertainment and live music to character meet and greets, fireworks, and festive hotel offerings, guests can enjoy a full day of Independence Day fun at Universal Epic Universe, Universal Studios Florida, Universal CityWalk, and select Universal Orlando Resort hotels.

What’s Happening:

At Universal Epic Universe, the celebration begins at 5:00 p.m. in Celestial Park, where patriotic stilt walkers will welcome guests before the festivities continue with a live DJ and special performers on the Hemisphere Stage. The evening's highlight comes at 9:00 p.m., when a special Fourth of July fireworks spectacular lights up the skies above the Cosmos Fountain in front of Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel. Guests can then stick around for Epic Universe's nightly fountain show at 10:00 p.m.

Over at Universal Studios Florida, Independence Day celebrations also kick off in the late afternoon, beginning at 5:15 p.m. at the Music Plaza Stage. Throughout the evening, guests can enjoy a live DJ, patriotic stilt walkers, festive performers, and appearances from beloved Universal characters.

The park's regular entertainment lineup also makes the holiday even more memorable, with the Universal Mega Movie Parade stepping off at 6:00 p.m., followed by CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular at 9:00 p.m. After the nighttime spectacular concludes, guests can enjoy an additional Fourth of July pyrotechnic finale over the Universal Studios Florida lagoon at 10:00 p.m.

The festivities extend beyond the theme parks into Universal CityWalk, where visitors can enjoy a family-friendly celebration featuring patriotic performers and live music throughout the evening. Musical group American Sirens takes the stage beginning at 5:00 p.m., followed by a live DJ at 8:00 p.m., creating a lively atmosphere for guests spending the holiday outside the parks.

Universal Orlando Resort hotels are also joining the celebration with seasonal food and beverage offerings, poolside games and activities, outdoor movies at select hotels, and a special family-friendly rooftop Fourth of July gathering at Bar 17 Bistro atop Universal Aventura Hotel.

All in-park Fourth of July entertainment is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Epic Universe.

Florida residents looking to celebrate at Universal can also take advantage of a limited-time ticket promotion. The resort's "Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free" offer provides two days of admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for the price of a one-day ticket, making it an ideal option for an extended holiday getaway.

With fireworks, live entertainment, festive characters, and celebrations taking place across the entire resort, Universal Orlando is offering guests plenty of ways to commemorate America's 250th birthday in unforgettable fashion.

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