Walt Disney World Announces July 4 Air Force Flyover for America's 250th Anniversary
The U.S. Air Force Reserve's 920th Rescue Wing will soar over Magic Kingdom and EPCOT during Disney's Fourth of July celebration.
As Walt Disney World joins the nation in celebrating America's 250th anniversary, guests visiting on Independence Day can look to the skies for a special patriotic tribute.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has announced that the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 920th Rescue Wing from Patrick Space Force Base will perform a ceremonial flyover on July 4, weather permitting, as part of the resort's "Disney Celebrates America" festivities honoring the nation's semiquincentennial.
- According to a community notice shared on the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page, the aircraft will fly over Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom at approximately 10:30 a.m., with a second flyover over EPCOT taking place shortly afterward.
- The flyover is part of Disney's longstanding tradition of recognizing the service and sacrifice of members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. In its announcement, the resort noted that the celebration continues a legacy of military support dating back to founders Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney.
- Guests staying at nearby Walt Disney World Resort hotels or visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney's Hollywood Studios should be aware that increased aircraft noise is expected during the scheduled flyover.
- The patriotic salute joins Walt Disney World's broader lineup of Fourth of July festivities and special offerings commemorating America's 250th anniversary, including limited-time entertainment, themed food and beverages, exclusive merchandise, and celebratory experiences taking place throughout the resort.
- While the flyover is currently scheduled for July 4, Disney notes that timing remains weather dependent.
Other Fourth of July Festivities at Walt Disney World:
- "Disney's Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky" - Magic Kingdom will present its signature patriotic fireworks spectacular over Cinderella Castle on the evening of July 4, featuring a soaring soundtrack and red, white, and blue pyrotechnics.
- Luminous: The Symphony of Us - EPCOT will present its nighttime spectacular, which will be enhanced with a special Fourth of July finale celebrating America's 250th anniversary.
- America 250 Food & Beverage Offerings - Limited-time patriotic treats will be available across the resort, including Fourth of July Beignets at Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, Berry Shortcake at Columbia Harbour House, Red, White and Blue Funnel Cake and Waffle at Sleepy Hollow, Sam Eagle Star-Spangled Shortcake and The 1776 beverage at Regal Eagle Smokehouse in EPCOT, S'morin' Across America Milk Shake at Sunshine Seasons, Star Spangled Shake at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, and dozens of additional specialty desserts, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and seasonal offerings at Walt Disney World Resort hotels and Disney Springs.
- Sam Eagle Bucket - The patriotic Sam Eagle souvenir bucket will be available at select Walt Disney World locations while supplies last, commemorating Disney's celebration of America's 250th anniversary.
- Patriotic Atmosphere Throughout the Resort - Guests can expect festive décor, patriotic music, and themed entertainment across Walt Disney World as the resort celebrates Independence Day and the nation's 250th birthday.
More Disney Celebrates America 250 News:
- Sam Eagle Shares Patriotic Disneyland Tips for America's 250th Anniversary
- ESPN Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary with Nationwide Sports Programming Event
- Disney Experiences Celebrates Nationwide Economic Impact Ahead of America's 250th
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