ESPN Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary with Nationwide Sports Programming Event

ESPN will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with special programming across TV, digital platforms, and live events.

What’s Happening:

ESPN is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with a wide range of programming across television, digital platforms, and daily studio shows as part of Disney’s “Disney Celebrates America” initiative.

The centerpiece is a special two-hour edition of SportsCenter airing July 4 at 5PM ET on ABC, featuring live reports, historical retrospectives, and contributions from ESPN personalities including Chris Berman, Stephen A. Smith, Scott Van Pelt, Joe Buck, and Pat McAfee.

airing July 4 at 5PM ET on ABC, featuring live reports, historical retrospectives, and contributions from ESPN personalities including Chris Berman, Stephen A. Smith, Scott Van Pelt, Joe Buck, and Pat McAfee. The special will include live segments from across the country, including a Savannah Bananas game at the University of Iowa, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

ESPN.com will run a five-day multimedia series called “ AMERICA 250 Road Trips ,” featuring reporters exploring how sports have shaped American identity through storytelling, maps, video, and photography from June 29 to July 3.

,” featuring reporters exploring how sports have shaped American identity through storytelling, maps, video, and photography from June 29 to July 3. The series includes contributions from Alyssa Roenigk, Kent Babb, Aishwarya Kumar, Roberto José Andrade Franco, and Dotun Akintoye, each focusing on different themes of American sports culture.

ESPN studio shows Get Up and First Take will feature special America 250-themed content beginning June 29, highlighting historic moments and standout sports plays.

and will feature special America 250-themed content beginning June 29, highlighting historic moments and standout sports plays. ESPN will continue its Independence Day tradition with live coverage of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, featuring competitors Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo.

on July 4, featuring competitors Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo. The hot dog eating contest will air on ESPN2 and ABC, with Chestnut competing for his 18th title and Sudo aiming for her 12th.

The ESPN App will participate in a 24-hour cross-platform “Disney Celebrates America” broadcast spanning ABC, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, and other Disney networks from July 3-4.

ESPN and Freedom 250:

ESPN will serve as the exclusive broadcast partner for the 2026 Patriot Games, with competition coverage streaming on the ESPN App and culminating in a one-hour primetime special on ABC on August 13.

The national competition, organized by Freedom 250, will feature high school athletes ages 14-17 from across the United States, its territories, and tribal nations competing in a series of challenges focused on strength, endurance, agility, teamwork, and perseverance.

The Patriot Games competition will take place August 9-11, 2026, with ESPN's coverage designed to bring the event's stories, performances, and scholarship race to a nationwide audience before the primetime ABC recap special.

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