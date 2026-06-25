ESPN Re-Signs Dave Pasch, Expands Role Into Football

ESPN has re-signed Dave Pasch to an exclusive multi-year agreement which will see him continue his two-decade-plus run as one of ESPN’s signature play-by-play voices, also expanding his role into the NFL.

What's Happening:

ESPN has re-signed signature play-by-play voice Dave Pasch to an exclusive multi-year agreement.

In addition to continuing his established roles as a leading play-by-play voice for NBA, college basketball and college football, Pasch will expand his responsibilities to include ESPN’s NFL coverage beginning this season.

Pasch has been with ESPN since 2003, and is now considered a cornerstone of ESPN’s NBA and college sports coverage, building his recognizable voice with fans for more than two decades. Most recently, Pasch led ESPN Radio’s coverage of the New York Knicks sweep in the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals on the way to their first NBA Finals in 27 years, culminating in calling the team’s four-game sweep of the series and punching their ticket.

Pasch served as the local radio voice of the Arizona Cardinals since 2002. From 1999-2002, Pasch was the radio voice for Syracuse football and basketball. He also called select NFL and NFL Europe games from 2002-03 and voiced Buffalo Bills preseason telecasts in 2001.

More details on Pasch’s NFL role have been promised to be announced by ESPN in the coming weeks.

What They're Saying:

Mike McQuade, Executive Vice President, Sports Production, ESPN: "Live sports demand voices that can carry the weight of the moment — and Dave Pasch has been doing exactly that for more than two decades. His command of the biggest stages in NBA, college basketball and football speaks for itself, and expanding his role to include NFL is a natural next step for one of the most trusted voices in the business. We’re excited about what’s ahead for Dave and for fans."

"Live sports demand voices that can carry the weight of the moment — and Dave Pasch has been doing exactly that for more than two decades. His command of the biggest stages in NBA, college basketball and football speaks for itself, and expanding his role to include NFL is a natural next step for one of the most trusted voices in the business. We’re excited about what’s ahead for Dave and for fans." Dave Pasch: “As I move to an expanded and exclusive role with ESPN, I would like to thank Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus and Mike McQuade for this great opportunity. Having covered the NFL for two and a half decades for the Arizona Cardinals, I’m thrilled to now be involved with the NFL on the national stage, along with continuing to call college football, basketball and the NBA. I can’t wait to start the next chapter of my career."

Pasch at ESPN:

Fans like Pasch at ESPN as a play-by-play voice largely because he lets the game be the star. He also delivers memorable calls without sounding overly dramatic.

His partnership with fellow commentator Bill Walton became especially beloved because Pasch could keep broadcasts on track while Walton wandered into stories about music, philosophy, and life, creating some of ESPN's most entertaining college basketball telecasts.

Pasch was also the voice of the Arizona Cardinals for more than two decades, so he also has experience with the NFL. However, as news of Pasch's expanded NFL role at ESPN is being announced, the team also revealed that Pasch has stepped down from this role after 24 seasons.