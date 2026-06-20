ESPN, ABC to Broadcast 2026 Patriot Games Nationwide

The coverage includes both app-based event coverage and a special.

ESPN and ABC will bring the freshly announced 2026 Patriot Games to a national audience through streaming coverage and a primetime television special.

What’s Happening:

ESPN will serve as the exclusive broadcast partner for the 2026 Patriot Games, with competition coverage streaming on the ESPN App and culminating in a one-hour primetime special on ABC on August 13.

The national competition, organized by Freedom 250, will feature high school athletes ages 14-17 from across the United States, its territories, and tribal nations competing in a series of challenges focused on strength, endurance, agility, teamwork, and perseverance.

Through its coverage, ESPN will showcase the event's mission of celebrating the next generation of American athletes and leaders while highlighting competitors vying for a $250,000 scholarship prize pool awarded to one male and one female champion.

The Patriot Games competition will take place August 9-11, 2026, with ESPN's coverage designed to bring the event's stories, performances, and scholarship race to a nationwide audience before the primetime ABC recap special.

What They’re Saying:

Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Content: "We're excited to give millions of Americans the opportunity to cheer on and support some of the country's most promising young athletes as they compete for a scholarship in celebration of America's 250th anniversary"

"We're excited to give millions of Americans the opportunity to cheer on and support some of the country's most promising young athletes as they compete for a scholarship in celebration of America's 250th anniversary" Keith Krach, CEO Freedom 250: "Our nation's 250th birthday is more than a celebration of our past. It's a call to inspire the next generation of leaders, innovators, and patriots. The 2026 Patriot Games will showcase the character, talent, and determination that define the American spirit, and we are proud to bring that story to millions of families across the country."

The Drama of Freedom 250:

Created under a presidential executive order, Freedom 250 was created to provide alleged nonpartisan celebrations of America’s 250th birthday.

However, questions have been raised regarding the legitimacy of that claim.

Working directly with the White House Task Force 250, federal agencies, and the Commission, Freedom 250 remains closely tied to the Trump administration.

Freedom 250’s massive lineup of events include the recent UFC fight, the Great American State Fair, and more.

According to The Hill, the Great American State Fair has been somewhat controversial, as artists who initially agreed to perform have distanced themselves from the event.

Martina McBride dropped out of her performance, sharing on Instagram that the organizers “turned out to be misleading” when addressing the claimed nonpartisanship of the event.

It is surprising to see Disney align themselves with the controversy of Freedom 250.

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