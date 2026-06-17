America 250: Disney Veterans Institute Returns to Reaffirm Support for Veteran and Military Spouse Employment

The event is a part of the Heroes Work Here initiative.

The Walt Disney Company reinforced its commitment to veterans and military spouses through the return of the Disney Veterans Institute, a free seminar focused on strengthening post-service employment pathways.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Veterans Institute was held on June 4 in Washington, D.C., as part of a 2026 multi-city series under Disney’s Heroes Work Here initiative.

The event brought together policy leaders, HR professionals, civic partners, and subject matter experts to discuss the importance of veteran and military spouse employment.

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins delivered the keynote address, followed by a fireside chat with Susan Fox of The Walt Disney Company.

Tinisha Agramonte moderated a panel featuring veterans and military spouses who shared their career transition experiences and mentorship efforts.

Speaking on the event, she shared “What made this day so impactful was the consistent theme of community — employers, collaborators and advocates united by a shared commitment to honoring our nation’s heroes. As a military spouse, this work is deeply personal. We gained practical, actionable insights from organizations leading in this space while sharing Disney’s best practices to help drive continued progress.”

The seminar was supported by sponsors including Wounded Warrior Project, Tyson Foods, GE Vernova, McDonald’s, and Partners Federal Credit Union.

Speakers explored progress made over the past decade, ongoing employment challenges, and strategies to improve workforce opportunities for those connected to the military.

Sessions highlighted policy, corporate, and community partnerships that can strengthen hiring outcomes and expand employment access.

Panelists emphasized the importance of mentorship, advocacy, inclusive workplace cultures, and leadership support in boosting career success, highlighting the transferable skills, leadership abilities, and adaptability that veterans and military spouses bring to the workforce.

Attendees learned about common hiring barriers and actionable ways organizations can create more accessible and supportive recruitment processes.

And, of course, the man, the mouse, the legend was in attendance!

The day concluded with a special appearance by Mickey Mouse, who reappeared in his patriotic outfit created for Disney’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

We got our first look at this amazing costume earlier this month when Mickey Mouse made a visit to the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C.

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