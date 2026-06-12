Disney Vacation Club Hosting Special Member Event at Disney's BoardWalk Celebrating America 250
DVC Members: Head to Atlantic Dance Hall on July 1 and 2 for some Americana fun!
Disney Vacation Club members have an extra way to celebrate America leading up to the 250th Fourth of July weekend, with a special red, white and blue dance party at Disney's BoardWalk.
What's Happening:
- DVC Members are invited to kick off this momentous Fourth of July weekend in style with a red, white and blue dance party inside the Atlantic Dance Hall at Disney’s BoardWalk!
- Eligible Members staying at the Walt Disney World Resort can enjoy a treat and interact with their favorite Disney Characters at this member-exclusive event, part of the Membership Magic program.
- The event takes place on Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Members may only attend one of the two dates, to allow as many members as possible to enjoy the event.
- Members may bring up to 4 guests per Membership Card, or the number of guests on their Resort reservation.
- Disney notes that the line to enter may be closed prior to 1 p.m., depending on the number of members and guests waiting to be admitted.
More Ways to Celebrate America 250:
- Nearby, the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin are celebrating America from July 3–5, with poolside DJs, inflatable games, USA-themed arts and crafts, a specialty Red, White & Poured cocktail, and complimentary birthday cake.
- Soarin' Across America, now open at EPCOT and coming soon to Disney California Adventure, takes guests across various American landmarks and scenery – from the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore, to the Hollywood sign and the bayous of Louisiana.
- This month, ABC News Studios will premiere a two-hour primetime special that draws a direct line from the real-life history and culture of places like New Orleans and the American frontier to their beloved counterparts in the Disney Parks.
- The beloved Fourth of July fireworks show, “Disney’s Celebrate America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky," will be presented for an extended run on July 3, 4, and 5, at both the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park.
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