Leslie Iwerks' "Disney Worldbuilders" Explores How Disney Stories Are Brought to Life in the Parks

The new documentary follows six modern Disney icons who have helped shape many of Disney’s most enduring stories.

We already knew that acclaimed documentarian Leslie Iwerks was working on a new Disney documentary, and now we have more details about Disney Worldbuilders.

What's Happening:

Leslie Iwerks, who recently directed the excellent Disneyland Handcrafted, is turning her attention to the storytellers behind the modern magic at Disney Parks for her new documentary, Disney Worldbuilders.

Coming to Disney+ in August, this new documentary film explores how Disney’s most beloved stories are translated from the screen into one-of-a-kind, real-world experiences that people never want to leave.

The documentary focuses on Disney Legends, award-winning filmmakers, and visionary leaders who have helped shape many of Disney’s most enduring stories, including: Dave Filoni : President and Chief Creative Officer, Lucasfilm James Cameron : Academy Award-winning filmmaker and Disney Legend Jared Bush : Chief Creative Officer, Walt Disney Animation Studios Jon Favreau : Filmmaker, executive producer, and Disney Legend Kevin Feige: President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel Pete Docter : Chief Creative Officer, Pixar Animation Studios

Through personal reflections on their earliest inspirations, pivotal moments along the way, and the formative Disney memories they’ve carried with them over the years, these storytellers share the experiences that have helped shape their creative journeys. Throughout the documentary, audiences will hear directly from creators behind some of your favorite films, characters, attractions, and more.

You'll also hear insights from creative minds and leaders like Bob Iger, Jennifer Lee and Josh D'Amaro.

The film also offers a behind-the-scenes look at what’s coming next, including rare glimpses of new lands, areas, and experiences currently taking shape.

Attendees of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be able to learn more during a special panel on Sunday, August 16 ahead of the film's Disney+ release.

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