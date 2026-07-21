A New Generation Rocks! Disney Debuts Official Trailer and New Poster for "Camp Rock 3"

A new generation of campers take center stage in the newly-released trailer for "Camp Rock 3"

We're finding our voice and followin' our dreams as the official trailer for Camp Rock 3 debuts.

What's Happening:

We're now only about three weeks away from the highly anticipated third film in the Camp Rock franchise, which sees the return of the Jonas Brothers as Connect 3 alongside a new generation of campers.

When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested - leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.

The Jonas Brothers star alongside Maria Canals-Barrera and Sherry Cola, with newcomers: Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Sage Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Fletch Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom) as Rosie Hudson Stone as Desi Casey Trotter (The Thundermans) as Cliff Brooklynn Pitts as Callie Ava Jean as Madison



Additionally, a brand new poster for the film has also been released.

The film is directed by Veronica Rodriguez (The Slumber Party) and written by Eydie Faye, reuniting the duo behind Disney’s recent teen-movie successes.

Camp Rock 3 officially premieres August 13 on Disney Channel, streaming the next day on Disney+.

More Camp Rock 3 Fun:

There's lots of Camp Rock 3 fun already available for fans to enjoy, with much more fun on the way – from collabs with brands like Round1 and Max Sweets, to a nationwide bus tour.

The latest Chibi Tiny Tales sees Camp Rock 3 star Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom) in animated form tell the story of Camp Rock 2.

Fans can get a preview of the film via the music video for "One Beat Away," which precedes the film's soundtrack release in August.