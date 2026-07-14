"Camp Rock 3" Gets Limited Time Max Sweets Honey Marshmallow Treat

When you're running around at camp, you're gonna work up an appetite, especially if you're rocking out. And that's where a new tie-in item from Max Sweets comes in for Camp Rock 3.

What's Happening:

The impending release of Camp Rock 3 on Disney Channel and Disney+ has brought forth a new release from Max Sweets in the form of Honey Marshmallows.

Per Max Sweets, these treats are " made for movie nights, campfires, and every unforgettable summer moment in between." And, one imagines, they're made for rock!

The Honey Marshmallow / Camp Rock 3-branded Max Sweets are available for a limited time.

Next month's release of Camp Rock 3 features the returning Jonas Brothers alongside Maria Canals-Barrera, Sherry Cola, Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, and Ava Jean.

The film is directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Eydie Faye.

Camp Rock 3 premieres August 13 on Disney Channel, before arriving the next day on Disney+.