"Camp Rock 3" Gets Limited Time Max Sweets Honey Marshmallow Treat

More like Camp Snack!
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When you're running around at camp, you're gonna work up an appetite, especially if you're rocking out. And that's where a new tie-in item from Max Sweets comes in for Camp Rock 3.

What's Happening:

  • The impending release of Camp Rock 3 on Disney Channel and Disney+ has brought forth a new release from Max Sweets in the form of Honey Marshmallows.
  • Per Max Sweets, these treats are "made for movie nights, campfires, and every unforgettable summer moment in between." And, one imagines, they're made for rock!
  • The Honey Marshmallow / Camp Rock 3-branded Max Sweets are available for a limited time.

  • Next month's release of Camp Rock 3 features the returning Jonas Brothers alongside Maria Canals-Barrera, Sherry Cola, Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, and Ava Jean.
  • The film is directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Eydie Faye.
  • Camp Rock 3 premieres August 13 on Disney Channel, before arriving the next day on Disney+.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman