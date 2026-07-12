Wayfind with Alex at the World Premiere of "Moana" in this Week's Episode of "Laughing Place On Location"
What can we say except "you're welcome!"
In this week’s episode of Laughing Place On Location, join Alex as he heads to the Hollywood Bowl for the massive world premiere event of Disney’s live-action Moana.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, join Alex as he finds his way to Hollywood, CA for the world premiere of the live-action remake of Walt Disney Animation Studios Moana.
- The massive premiere was held at the historic Hollywood Bowl, which saw the film’s superstar cast and creatives come together for a celebration of culture, music, and Moana.
- This includes appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dwayne Johnson, and Catherine Laga’aia!
- The film was backed by the LA Philharmonic, who performed the film’s score live alongside the movie!
- After the film, a massive firework display backed the new end credit song “Along the Way” performed by Catherine Laga’aia, Dwayne Johnson, and original Moana Auli’i Cravalho!
- Check out Alex’s adventure now!
- Don’t forget to check out Alex’s review of the new live-action Moana as you prepare to wayfind to a theater near you!
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland
- Summer at Universal Studios Hollywood
- San Diego Comic-Con
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.