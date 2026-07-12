Rockin' Prizes: Round1 Announces "Camp Rock 3" Collaboration
This is real, this is Round1, that's exactly where you're supposed to be now.
Camp Rock 3 is only about a month away, and Round1 Bowling & Arcade is inviting fans into a summer of fun!
What’s Happening:
- For those who like Arcades, claw machines, bowling, and some delicious food, there is no better place to go than Round1!
- This summer, coinciding with the Disney Channel Original Movie’s release, the entertainment center is welcoming in special Camp Rock 3-themed fun!
- Fans heading to a participating Round1 location can enjoy some rockin’ new items, including special-edition Club Cards, themed drinks, and claw machine prizes.
- Fans can also take advantage of a special gamecard giveaway!
- When purchasing a $55 or $80 gamecard, guests will receive one keychain or patch of their choice themed to the upcoming DCOM.
- For gamecards $120 or more, you can grab both gifts!
- For their annual club card membership, guests will need to sign up and purchase the new card, which is $7 with a $5 a year membership after that.
- The membership gets you more gamepoints for less, so if you are trying to win all the Camp Rock 3 prizes, this will be a great option.
- For themed drinks, make sure you try the Final Jam Lemonade, which is made of lemonade, raspberry syrup, hibiscus syrup, and raspberries.
- Plus, receive a free sticker sheet when you order any of the Camp Rock 3 menu items!
- Camp Rock 3, set to debut this August 13th on Disney Channel.
- The Jonas Brothers are spearheading the series revival in Camp Rock 3 alongside Maria Canals-Barrera, Sherry Cola, with newcomers Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Sage, Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Fletch, Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom) as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter (The Thundermans) as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison.
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