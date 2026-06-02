Demi Lovato and the Stars of "Camp Rock 3" Celebrate Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World

This is real, this is Cool Kids’ Summer! They’re exactly where they’re supposed to be.

Is it 2010? This summer, we are getting both a new Camp Rock film and Toy Story film, and the cast of Camp Rock 3 is celebrating the throwback event by experiencing the new Buzz Lightyear update at Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel icon Demi Lovato was recently at Walt Disney World celebrating Cool Kids’ Summer at Magic Kingdom.

Joined by the cast of Camp Rock 3, the Mitchie Torres-actor and pop star jumped on to Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin for a spin on the freshly updated attraction.

Shared on Instagram by the official Camp Rock Instagram, the video shows the cast having a blast on the interactive attraction soundtracked by the hit song “Brand New Day” from Camp Rock 2.

Ironically, the last Camp Rock film also aligned with a Toy Story premiere year with Toy Story 3, both debuting in 2010.

Check out the fun video below!

Camp Rock 3, set to debut this August on Disney Channel.

The Jonas Brothers are spearheading the series revival in Camp Rock 3 alongside Maria Canals-Barrera, Sherry Cola, with newcomers Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Sage, Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Fletch, Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom) as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter (The Thundermans) as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison.

While still unconfirmed whether she will make an appearance in the film, Lovato served as an executive producer on the project.

Cool Kids’ Summer runs now until September 8th!

Toy Story 5 hits theaters on June 19th.

For those looking to experience the Most Magical Place on Earth this summer, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Cool Kids’ Summer:

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