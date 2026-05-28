The Heart of "Once Upon a Studio" Will Be Felt Throughout The Magic of Disney Animation at Disney's Hollywood Studios

There are few projects in recent memory that generated as much excitement as "Once Upon a Studio." When our own Alex Reif first experienced it at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, his enthusiasm quickly spread throughout the team. By the time I attended a screening a few months later, I found myself unexpectedly moved to tears. Co-directors Trent Correy and Dan Abraham crafted something that was not only fun and celebratory but deeply reverent, honoring both Walt Disney Animation Studios and the generations of artists who have shaped its legacy.

That same emotional resonance came rushing back during a recent hardhat tour of the revived Magic of Disney Animation at Disney's Hollywood Studios. What is taking shape there is another kind of tribute — one that approaches the studio’s history from an entirely different angle, yet feels just as heartfelt.

It is no surprise that Dan Abraham played a role in shaping the cornerstone of the reimagined Animation Courtyard. While work is still ongoing, what is already visible suggests a space designed with intention, one that thoughtfully celebrates The Walt Disney Studios, Disney Animation, and the park’s own legacy. The details range from bold architectural statements to subtle nods that reward longtime fans, all while serving a very practical purpose by expanding offerings for young families.

Guests have already responded positively to the refreshed Animation Courtyard, particularly the building’s updated aesthetic, which now draws clear inspiration from the Burbank studio lot and the Roy E. Disney Animation Building. It is a transformation that finally allows the space to stand out in a way it never quite managed before. And for those who appreciate deep cuts, even a reference to Pluto’s Corner adds an extra layer of charm.

Inside, the returning Magic of Disney Animation does more than simply revisit its past. It builds upon it. Many working animators today cite the original attraction as an early source of inspiration, and that legacy is honored here in meaningful ways. One particularly touching inclusion is the return of the “Lost Boy” character, originally portrayed by Robin Williams, who will once again appear throughout the experience through a partnership with his estate. His presence serves as both a nostalgic callback and a reminder of the attraction’s emotional core.

Character greetings will be in environments inspired by storyboarding, layout, hand-drawn animation, lighting, effects, and computer animation, encountering beloved characters naturally integrated into each space. Even the queue becomes part of the storytelling, with custom videos from Walt Disney Animation Studios highlighting these creative processes. Mulan appears in the story department, surrounded by storyboard panels. Rapunzel inhabits a layout-inspired setting themed to the multiplane camera. Stitch represents effects, while Donald Duck and Daisy Duck celebrate computer animation. Each section strikes a balance between entertainment and education, offering guests a deeper appreciation for the artistry behind the films.

There is also a meaningful historical throughline. The inclusion of Mulan and Stitch is especially poignant, as both films were produced during the era when a satellite animation studio operated at the park. For those who prefer to observe rather than participate, a new lounge space inspired by the original “fishbowl” windows allows guests to take in the creative energy without committing to a full experience.

The area’s family focus continues with “Drawn to Wonderland,” an immersive playground inspired by the work of Mary Blair. Drawing from her iconic Alice in Wonderland concept art, the space transforms her distinctive style into a vibrant, explorable environment. In a park often defined by high-thrill attractions and Florida heat, this thoughtfully designed area offers younger guests a place to play, explore, and recharge. Its single-entry layout, reminiscent of the reimagined Disneyland’s Toontown, provides an added sense of comfort for parents.

Meanwhile, “Olaf Draws!” introduces a new Audio-Animatronics figure of Olaf, who leads guests through drawing lessons guided by real Disney animators, story artists, and directors. The lineup includes Dan Abraham, Trent Correy, future Disney Legend Eric Goldberg, Fawn Veerasunthorn, and others. Voiced once again by Josh Gad, Olaf brings humor and heart to the experience, encouraging guests to embrace creativity regardless of the outcome.

Perhaps most fittingly, the space will also include a theater presentation of "Once Upon a Studio," enhanced with in-theater effects that bring the film full circle. Even in its unfinished state, the building already hints at its full potential, with a sweeping mural celebrating the breadth of Disney Animation’s history. From beloved classics to more divisive entries like The Black Cauldron, the message is clear: every chapter of the studio’s story matters. There are even glimpses of the future, including Billie from the upcoming Hexed.

As Walt Disney Animation Studios continues to grow, this reimagined space feels poised to evolve alongside it, celebrating new releases while honoring the legacy that made them possible. Much like "Once Upon a Studio," it is a tribute not just to the characters on screen, but to the artists who bring them to life, and to the audiences who continue to believe in the magic.