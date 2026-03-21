Video: Take A Spin On The Newly Enhanced Tomorrowland Favorite In Special Preview of Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin
Unfortunately, with us in control you wont get to spin the vehicle yourself. That's how videos work.
Just ahead of its debut, Laughing Place was invited to a special preview of the newly refurbished and enhanced Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, and we're bringing it to you!
What's Happening:
- As the classic attraction, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, gets ready to welcome guests to its newly enhanced and refreshed experience, Laughing Place was invited to a special preview of the experience.
- In our video, you'll be able to see the refreshed ride experience that starts at the queue. The famous pre-show has also been updated, with the View Master showcasing some of the new fun guests will be able to see - like the new character, Buddy, who helps with target practice.
- Then, it's on to the attraction itself where you'll see all the refurbished and refreshed spaces, Buddy, the vibrant animation in the tunnel, and more.
- Check it all out in our new video below.
- Ahead of the attraction's closure last year for this massive refurbishment, we learned that when it reopens guests can experience the attraction in brand new ride vehicles, with new targets, and most importantly - handheld blasters!
- Since then, we've also learned of a new scoring system, new characters, and so much more that you can find out more about in our previous posts.
- Recently, it was also revealed that not only will the Disney PhotoPass on-ride photo be returning, but it will also include - for the first time ever - your score and your rank!
- The newly enhanced Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin will debut at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World on April 8, and is expected to have Cast Member previews in the coming days. There is no official word on soft openings or annual passholder previews at this time.
- To plan your visit to Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can serve as your Star Command when making all your Disney plans.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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