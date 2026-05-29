Yee Haw! Jessie Voice Actress Joan Cusack Visits Jessie's Roundup at Magic Kingdom

Toy Story has taken over the Diamond Horseshoe as Jessie’s Roundup gets ready to join Walt Disney World’s 2026 Cool Kids' Summer, and a Toy Story 5 star made a visit to celebrate.

What’s Happening:

Following the popularity of last year’s Cool Kids' Summer celebration at Walt Disney World, the event is officially making a comeback for summer 2026.

Alongside the return of several fan-favorite experiences, guests can now experience brand-new entertainment offerings this year, including an exciting update coming to Liberty Square at Magic Kingdom.

As part of the Cool Kids’ Summer festivities, Toy Story characters will take over the Diamond Horseshoe for a lively western-themed party.

Guests can team up with Woody, Jessie, and their pals during Jessie’s Roundup, an interactive show filled with dancing, crafts, music, and plenty of high-energy fun.

Joining in on the fun, Walt Disney World shared on X that Jessie voice actress Joan Cusack visited the roundup for some summer fun!

In the short clip, Joan can be seen hanging out with Jessie, Woody, and Bullseye.

Check it out below!

Hey howdy hey! Joan Cusack recently visited Jessie’s Roundup at the Diamond Horseshoe to visit her favorite #ToyStory5 toys. pic.twitter.com/el7awgTMeb — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) May 29, 2026

Jessie’s Roundup is now open at Cool Kids’ Summer at Walt Disney World! Don’t forget to check out our full coverage of the fun!

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

About Toy Story 5:

Set to hit theaters on July 19th, 2026, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.

Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.

Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



