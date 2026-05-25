Photos: Fan-Favorite Characters Arrive at Walt Disney Studios Courtyard
Mickey, I don’t think we are in Burbank anymore.
Characters have moved into Walt Disney Studios Courtyard a day early, as the area prepares for its official opening tomorrow.
What’s Happening:
- As Walt Disney World prepares to welcome guests into their upcoming The Magic of Disney Animation attraction, the former Animation Courtyard had an incredible refresh into Walt Disney Studios Courtyard.
- Mimicking the aesthetic of the Walt Disney Studios lot, the area now features a more cohesive aesthetic, perfect for families looking for a place to relax and enjoy Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- While officially set to open tomorrow, May 26th, the area was revealed earlier this week, and, today, some fan-favorite characters came out to bring the area to life!
- During our recent trip to the park, we ran into Mulan and Rapunzel, who were seen meeting near the former Grand Avenue area of the park earlier this month.
- Classic characters like Chip ‘n’ Dale, Donald, and Goofy were also out and about!
- While The Magic of Disney Animation isn’t expected to open until late Summer, Walt Disney Studios Courtyard and the Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will debut tomorrow, May 26th.
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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