Photos: Fan-Favorite Characters Arrive at Walt Disney Studios Courtyard

Mickey, I don’t think we are in Burbank anymore.

Characters have moved into Walt Disney Studios Courtyard a day early, as the area prepares for its official opening tomorrow.

What’s Happening:

As Walt Disney World prepares to welcome guests into their upcoming The Magic of Disney Animation attraction, the former Animation Courtyard had an incredible refresh into Walt Disney Studios Courtyard.

Mimicking the aesthetic of the Walt Disney Studios lot, the area now features a more cohesive aesthetic, perfect for families looking for a place to relax and enjoy Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

While officially set to open tomorrow, May 26th, the area was revealed earlier this week, and, today, some fan-favorite characters came out to bring the area to life!

During our recent trip to the park, we ran into Mulan and Rapunzel, who were seen meeting near the former Grand Avenue area of the park earlier this month.

Classic characters like Chip ‘n’ Dale, Donald, and Goofy were also out and about!

While The Magic of Disney Animation isn’t expected to open until late Summer, Walt Disney Studios Courtyard and the Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will debut tomorrow, May 26th.

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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