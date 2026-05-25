It's "Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets" and Nothing Else in New Video Featuring Joe from Legal
We're all going to shorten that name anyway, let's be real.
A new video has arrived, reminding us (in a fun and comedic way) of the proper name of the newest attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
What's Happening:
- A new video has surfaced reminding us of the proper nomenclature of the Disney's Hollywood Studios attraction, Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.
- In the new video, Joe from Legal reminds us that the name of the attraction is Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets. Not "Rockin' Roller Coaster," not "Rocking Roller Coaster," and definitely not "Rock and Roller Coaster."
And sure, it might be similar to other coaster names at other parks (though they didn't call it out, we're definitely thinking of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Orlando), the proper name is the full "Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets."
- Check out the fun moment in the video below.
The Upcoming Coaster:
- In the newly-rethemed attraction, The Muppets are taking over G-Force Records and offering guests a VIP tour of the studio. Scooter’s real estate tycoon uncle and owner of the Muppet Theatre, J.P. Grosse helped the gang land their new digs, where they plan to create new Muppet-tastic music.
- Scooter will appear in Audio-Animatronic form in the attraction’s pre-show with a number of Penguin sound engineers. In an attempt to get the band to their dedicated fans, Scooter will need to figure out a way to get the band to their gig on time. With the help of Muppet Labs, their super fast limousine will take guests on a thrilling journey through Hollywood. Featuring the iconic SoCal icons from the original attractions with a Muppet twist, the adventure will be soundtracked by Electric Mayhem’s biggest hits.
- To plan your visit to Walt Disney World to experience the new fun, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
- To see more of the attraction, be sure to check out our Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets photo tour!
- To find out what our own Luke Manning thought of the new attraction, be sure to check out his review.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com