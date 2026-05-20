Attraction Review: Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Gives Rock ’n’ Roll and Muppets Fans Exactly What They Wanted

Leading up to the opening of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, I've noticed that people have been in one of two camps. They either love the Muppets and are extremely excited for the update, or they don't like or understand The Muppets and are perplexed as to why they're even being used. As a certified Muppet fan, I can safely say that the updated attraction will satisfy rock lovers and Muppet fans alike!

With only a two-month turnaround between the closing of the original Aerosmith version and the opening of The Muppets, it was clear that there wouldn't be too many changes – and that is true. Approaching the attraction, you'll notice mostly cosmetic changes, which look great! The new colors for the guitar really shine, while the updated soundtrack plays both Electric Mayhem songs and classic and modern rock standards. Into the queue, the bones remain the same, but there are a lot of new Muppets touches. From artifacts like Kermit's banjo, to plenty of posters hanging on the walls (many of which appear to have been created especially for the attraction) – there's plenty new to look at.

The pre-show features an impressive Scooter animatronic, which blends in perfectly with the Muppets we see on screen. One thing I liked based on my two rides was that the pre-show will change slightly every time you see it. For example, the first time I saw an interaction with Gonzo, while the second, I got Fozzie telling some lame jokes. Kermit even pops up, complete with a fun throwback line to Muppet*Vision 3D. One thing that I think does need to be fixed is how obvious the arm controlling Scooter is. Anyone standing in the front row will be able to easily see it, sadly breaking the immersion.

The ride itself is perhaps the least modified part of the experience. The classic Hollywood-themed flats remain, but with Muppets twists. You'll spot Beaker crashed into a sign, Sweetums handing out maps to the stars, and even an obligatory Waldo Easter Egg. Both times I rode, I got the Electric Mayhem's version of "Song 2" by Blur, which worked perfectly with the layout. Hearing Animal while careening through the coaster's layout was truly a religious experience. Following the break-run, you'll come across the returning Statler and Waldorf animatronics from Muppet*Vision 3D. The timing is a little wonky here, as you go by them so fast, you either won't hear the beginning or the end of their joke.

Muppets fans will surely be delighted with this new experience, featuring numerous Easter Eggs and accurate depictions of the characters we know and love. But fans of the old attraction will also be pleased, as the core Rock 'n' Roller Coaster experience remains – just with a shiny new coat of paint. Check it out for yourself when Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opens on May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.