Get a First Look at the Statler and Waldorf Audio-Animatronics Featured in Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

Apparently, their bolts were temporarily removed.

While the official debut of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets won't arrive until May 26, Disney Parks is heckling us with another new sneak peek.

What's Happening:

  • Well, they moved... but not to Pittsburgh.
  • This morning, Disney shared a first look at the Statler and Waldorf Audio-Animatronics that will appear as part of the updated Rock 'n' Roller Coaster experience.
  • As they tend to do, the duo will share quips as riders pass by — while watching safely from their Airstream trailer.
  • There's even a throwback to their iconic dialogue in Muppet*Vision 3D, with Statler noting that they're bolted to the seats! (*Uproarious laughter*)
  • Take a look:

May 26 - A Big Walt Disney World Day

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank