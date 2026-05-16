Get a First Look at the Statler and Waldorf Audio-Animatronics Featured in Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets
Apparently, their bolts were temporarily removed.
While the official debut of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets won't arrive until May 26, Disney Parks is heckling us with another new sneak peek.
What's Happening:
- Well, they moved... but not to Pittsburgh.
- This morning, Disney shared a first look at the Statler and Waldorf Audio-Animatronics that will appear as part of the updated Rock 'n' Roller Coaster experience.
- As they tend to do, the duo will share quips as riders pass by — while watching safely from their Airstream trailer.
- There's even a throwback to their iconic dialogue in Muppet*Vision 3D, with Statler noting that they're bolted to the seats! (*Uproarious laughter*)
- Take a look:
- This reveal comes on the heels of Walt Disney World also sharing a peek at the coaster's pre-show, which features Scooter as well as the penguins.
- Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets debuts at Disney's Hollywood Studios on May 26.
May 26 - A Big Walt Disney World Day
- In addition to Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, several other additions are debuting on May 26.
- For one, it's the official kick-off of this year's Cool Kids' Summer, with special offerings across all four theme parks and beyond.
- Over at EPCOT, the new Soarin' Across America is also set to premiere.
- If you can't wait, though, we have a full POV video of the new film.
- Perhaps best of all, Bluey's Wild World will arrive at Disney's Animal Kingdom on that day.
- But, be prepared for the virtual queue that will be utilized for the offering.
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