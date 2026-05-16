Full Video: Soarin' Across America Debuts at EPCOT for Cast Member Previews

In celebration of the United States of America’s 250th, Soarin’ Across America has debuted for Cast Member preview.

What’s Happening:

In a tribute to all nations, but mostly America, EPCOT has debuted a new version of the popular Soarin’ attraction next summer, highlighting some of the USA’s most iconic places.

Announced back in October with an incredible homage to the attraction’s preshow, Patrick Warburton shared that Soarin’ Across America will take flight for America’s 250th birthday celebration, "the semiquincentennial."

While the attraction is currently only open for Cast Member previews, Laughing Place was lucky enough to get on the attraction!

Inside the queue, a new trivia challenge presented by National Geographic welcomes riders into a celebration of America.

But the real fun begins in the pre-show!

Patrick Warburton reprises his role as Patrick, but this time he’s a Captain, but only for the first section of the video before he hands it back over to his Chief Flight Attendant younger self.

The ride begins with a really cool rocket launch sequence bringing riders into the clouds before traversing across the 50 states.

Starting out in NYC, other locations include Mount Rushmore, Hawaii, Alaska, and more before heading back to EPCOT for a patriotic firework spectacular.

But you don’t have to take our word for it, check out the full POV below!

For those looking to celebrate America at the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Soarin' Across America opens at EPCOT on May 26th and at Disney California Adventure on July 2nd.

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