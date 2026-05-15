May the Taste Be With You: New "Mandalorian and Grogu" Inspired Eats at Disney Parks

Walt Disney World and Disneyland each debut unique galactic menus, collectibles, and immersive bites

A new wave of flavors is touching down at Disney Parks, and this time, it’s straight from a galaxy far, far away. Timed to the excitement around The Mandalorian and Grogu, Disney’s culinary teams have assembled a menu that feels just as adventurous as a bounty hunter’s journey.

What’s Happening:

Across both coasts, guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort can now embark on a foodie mission inspired by the hit The Mandalorian. Whether you’re craving something savory, sweet, or collectible, this limited-time lineup delivers a fully immersive experience that goes beyond the plate.

At Walt Disney World Resort, the action centers around Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo introduces the Sweet-and-Spicy Puffer Pig Pasta featuring flat noodles, pork belly, bok choy, and a bold soy-based sauce.

Over at Kat Saka’s Kettle, the Grogu Cookies make their debut, combining a macaron-style cookie with pineapple cream and white chocolate.

Guests can also venture into Oga’s Cantina for immersive drinks like Oga’s Obsession and Spotchka, continuing the out-of-this-world beverage experience.

Beyond the park, Disney Springs joins in with The Ganachery’s Beskar Ingot Pop.

Meanwhile, at Disneyland Resort, the offerings at Disneyland Park bring equally bold flavors to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo leads the charge with the Bounty Bun packed with spiced beef and pork, tomato chutney, and golden aioli alongside the indulgent Adelphi Cheesy Noodles with Fried Chicken Tip-Yip.

Younger guests can enjoy the Youngling Cheesy Noodles, while plant-based options like the Surabat Valley Greens Salad round out the menu.

Grogu Cookies also arrive at the Disneyland Resort, alongside returning favorites like Fried Chicken Baos and the Outpost Popcorn Mix at Kat Saka’s Kettle.

On both coasts, the experience goes beyond food with a lineup of collectible novelties that are sure to draw crowds. The Mandalorian and Grogu Jetpack Sipper is set to become a standout souvenir, while the BDX Droid Bucket and stainless steel tumbler offer additional ways for fans to bring a piece of the galaxy home.

With the popularity of The Mandalorian showing no signs of slowing down, this latest foodie adventure is sure to draw crowds eager to taste the galaxy.

More Disney Food News: