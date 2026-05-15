A New Breakfast Buffet Debuts at Crockett's Tavern at Disneyland Paris
Crockett’s Tavern at Disney Davy Crockett Ranch offers an all-you-can-eat breakfast open to all guests
There’s a new breakfast option tucked away in a peaceful, forested corner of Disneyland Paris! This hidden gem offers a cozy, all-you-can-eat start to your day, accompanied by a side of rustic charm.
What’s Happening:
- At Disney Davy Crockett Ranch, guests can ease into the day surrounded by nature, wooden cabins, and a lodge-style atmosphere that feels worlds away from the bustle of the parks.
- Inside Crockett’s Tavern, the experience is all about comfort and variety. The new all-you-can-eat buffet features a mix of pastries, sweet treats, and savory staples, alongside both hot and cold drinks.
- Whether you’re craving a light, flaky croissant with coffee or something more filling to fuel a full park day, the spread offers plenty of options to suit every kind of morning mood.
- Designed to reflect a warm, frontier-inspired lodge, the space invites guests to slow down and enjoy their meal in a relaxed, immersive setting. It’s the kind of place where you can linger a little longer, sip your coffee a little slower, and actually feel like you’re on vacation.
- You don’t have to stay at Disney Davy Crockett Ranch to experience it. Unlike many Disney hotel dining offerings, this breakfast is open to all visitors. So if you’re staying elsewhere or just visiting for the day, you can still make your way to Crockett’s Tavern for breakfast.
- Served daily from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the timing makes it a flexible option whether you’re planning an early park entry or a more relaxed morning itinerary. It’s especially ideal for guests looking to avoid the typical rush of park dining locations.
- In a destination known for its high-energy attractions and packed schedules, this breakfast offers something refreshingly different: a moment to pause. And sometimes, that’s exactly the kind of magic you didn’t know you needed.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Rúna’s Story Continues Into Arendelle as the Baby Troll Sells Out at Disneyland Paris
- Anna and Elsa Make A Magical Visit to Children at Jeanne de Flandre Hospital
- Extinct Attractions: Disneyland Paris Train Parade
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com