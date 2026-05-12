Anna and Elsa Make A Magical Visit to Children at Jeanne de Flandre Hospital

Disneyland Paris and VoluntEARS create joyful moments for young patients with Frozen-themed visit and activities

For a moment, the hospital halls felt a little more like a fairytale. On April 14 and 15, children staying in the pediatric ward at Jeanne de Flandre Hospital in Lille received a surprise visit straight from Arendelle, as Anna and Elsa brought warmth, laughter, and a touch of Disney magic to young patients and their families.

What’s Happening:

The visit, organized by Disneyland Paris and supported by Disney VoluntEARS, transformed an ordinary hospital stay into something extraordinary.

Over two days, children were able to meet the beloved sisters from Frozen, sharing smiles, hugs, and unforgettable interactions that offered a joyful escape from the realities of their medical journeys.

But the experience didn’t stop at character meet-and-greets. Following their time with Anna and Elsa, children were invited to take part in Frozen-themed environmental workshops in celebration of Earth Month. These activities blended creativity with education, encouraging kids to explore simple, meaningful ways to care for the planet through hands-on, participatory experiences guided by Disney VoluntEARS.

The initiative reflects a broader mission at Disneyland Paris: bringing magic to children who need it most, wherever they are. While many families are able to visit the parks each year, not every child has that opportunity. For those unable to travel, Disney brings the experience directly to them turning hospitals into spaces of imagination.

The timing of the visit also connects to the expanding world of Frozen within the resort itself, with new experiences inspired by Arendelle continuing to grow at Disney Adventure World. By extending that magic beyond the parks and into real-world communities, Disney reinforces the emotional impact of its storytelling in a personal way.

Since 1992, more than 40,000 hospitalized children across France and Europe have experienced similar visits, each one designed to create moments of joy, comfort, and connection during difficult times. For the children at Jeanne de Flandre Hospital, those two days in April offered something simple but powerful: a chance to smile, imagine, and feel part of something magical.

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