Disneyland Paris Releases Early Details for This Year's Disney Halloween Festival
You'll find some special guests on Halloween itself.
We're just about Halfway to Halloween, and Disneyland Paris is teasing what to expect at this year's Disney Halloween Festival.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has revealed some tidbits about this year's Disney Halloween Festival.
- The event will feature the return of the Mickey’s Halloween Celebration parade. You can check out our video of last year's Mickey's Halloween Celebration below.
- You can expect character meet and greets with the Disney Villains, Stitch (who's previously been seen at the event in vampire garb), and Jack Skellington & Sally.
- Expect to see additional "Special Guests" as part of the celebration on Halloween itself, October 31.
- With this info coinciding with Halfway to Halloween, Disneyland Paris will have more details to come as the event draws closer.
- Last year's Disney Halloween Festival saw the debut of the Unlucky Tavern overlay of the Lucky Nugget Saloon.
- As previously revealed, this year's Disney Halloween Festival runs from September 26 through November 1, 2026 at Disneyland Paris.
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