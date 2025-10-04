Photos / Video: Join the Spirits in Nuptial Doom at Disneyland Paris' New Unlucky Nugget Saloon

The intricate story of Phantom Manor has taken over the (Un)Lucky Nugget Saloon in Frontierland for Disney Halloween Festival.

The biggest new addition to Disney Halloween Festival at Disneyland Paris this year has to be the new Unlucky Nugget Saloon. The nearby happy haunts of Phantom Manor have taken over this once pristine establishment in celebration of the impending wedding of Melanie Ravenswood. We had the chance to enjoy a meal at the Unlucky Nugget, so join now the spirits in nuptial doom!

The Unlucky Nugget Saloon is meant to evoke an area that was once a glorious reception venue before it became abandoned. The story created by Disney Imagineers envisions the restaurant as the intended location for a reception in celebration of the impending wedding of Melanie Ravenswood – Phantom Manor’s version of The Haunted Mansion’s Bride. The reception never happened due to the mysterious disappearance of the groom and now the building has fallen into disrepair, much like Phantom Manor itself.

Enjoy the atmosphere of the Unlucky Nugget Saloon with our video tour:

On the saloon’s stage, a grand, yet decrepit wedding cake stands with the Ravenswood Manor serving as the cake topper.

To the right stands a portrait of Melanie, which like its counterpart in the Manor, quickly transforms for the worst as the Phantom appears behind her.

A pile of gifts are also found on the stage, complete with notes from well-wishers from the town of Thunder Mesa.

Guests' tables have been decorated with various news clippings telling the story of what happened to the Unlucky Nugget Saloon.

Disney Imagineer Thomas Levert notes that, if you look at the decorations, “The name of Melanie Ravenswood’s groom is never visible. The mystery remains unsolved! In fact, the four menus placed on the main table are a perfect example — the groom’s name is always erased, just like the four vanished suitors."

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper restaurant overlay without some new food. Here you can get a special burger with a purple bun and the outline Phantom Manor imprinted upon it. The burger consists of pulled chicken, caramelised onion and black garlic sauce, Doritos, bacon, iceberg lettuce and Pepper Jack cheese, served with chips and sweet potato chips or fresh salad.

Specialty beverages and a Madame Leota-themed dessert are also available.

Even the silverware gets a spooky touch, with napkins featuring the iconic Phantom Manor/Haunted Mansion wallpaper.

More Disneyland Paris News: