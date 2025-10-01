Photos: Construction Update on Disneyland Paris’ Walt Disney Studios Park

Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris is transforming into Disney Adventure World, and construction is already reshaping the park. Here’s a look at the latest updates.

Starting at the perk entrance, walls are up around the back side of the World Premiere building. Concept artwork on the walls depicts the soon-to-be reimagined World Premiere Plaza.

Moving along towards Tower of Terror, construction walls block off the area in front of the attraction, all the way up to the exit of the attraction.

Continuing through Marvel Avengers Campus, the pathway behind Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and the Tower of Terror comes to an abrupt halt with another set of construction walls.

Heading in the direction of Worlds of Pixar and Toy Story Playland, we’re met with more construction.

While we can’t see Elsa’s Ice Palace just yet, the North Mountain looks stunning, towering over the park.

Construction walls around the soon-to-be Adventure Way area of the park show concept artwork for a new Tangled-themed attraction called Raiponce Tangled Spin. We can also see concept artwork for The Regal View Restaurant and Lounge, also coming to Adventure Way.

The Disney Adventure World transformation shifts the park’s focus from behind-the-scenes moviemaking to fully immersive experiences inspired by Disney stories.

