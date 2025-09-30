A Royal Retreat Draped in Autumn Splendor: Disneyland Hotel in Paris Receives an Enchanted Autumnal Makeover
This is the first time Disneyland Paris' flagship hotel has been decorated for the season since its major remodel last year.
As the Halloween season descends over Disneyland Paris, the Disneyland Hotel will be dressed in autumnal colors for the first time since its recent transformation.
What’s Happening:
- Teams from Walt Disney Imagineering and Hotel Product Resort have collaborated to create stunning decorations, befitting the royal elegance of Disneyland Hotel.
- As soon as guests arrive at the hotel, they’ll be greeted by a porch adorned with garlands of red and orange leaves, along with pumpkins topped with flowers placed around the fountain.
- The enchantment continues once inside the majestic lobby, as the beautiful garlands seen below frame the majestic lobby staircase and the railings of the first and second floors.
- These autumnal arrangements—featuring remarkably realistic maple leaves, chrysanthemums, dahlias, red berries and miniature pumpkins—bring a traditional yet elegant touch, in harmony with the splendor of the setting.
- On the guests’ path as they walk inside the lobby, two iconic Halloween pumpkins of unusual proportions have been placed at the bottom of the steps: these wooden sculptures, carved by the Disneyland Hotel carpenter, perfectly complement the season’s theme.
- Each contains a beautiful floral arrangement in autumnal colours, with compositions that, with a little imagination, hint at some well-known Disney Villain tales…
More on Disney Halloween Festival:
- Disney Halloween Festival will take place from October 1st through November 2nd at Disneyland Paris this year, a significantly later start for the Halloween season than at the U.S. parks.
- Main Street, U.S.A. will transform at night with a hauntingly magical glow, as building facades come alive for the first time with spectral projections.
- The Lucky Nugget Saloon will be transformed into The Unlucky Nugget, a limited-time dining experience expanding upon the story of Phantom Manor.
- The popular “Mickey’s Halloween Celebration" parade will return this year, with José Carioca and Panchito joining Donald Duck on his float this year, along with new Halloween outfits for Chip & Dale.
- On October 31st, guests are invited to wear their Halloween costumes to Disneyland Paris, with extended operating hours until 11:00 p.m.
- Find out more about what awaits guests during the Disney Halloween Festival in our dedicated post, and follow along with us here at Laughing Place for coverage from the kick off of this year’s event!
