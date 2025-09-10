Disney Halloween Festival Transforms Disneyland Paris Into a Ghoulish Delight This October
From new meet & greets to a dining experience, there’s lots of new and returning spooky fun this Halloween at Disneyland Paris!
As September turns to October, Disneyland Paris will transform for the Disney Halloween Festival, bringing with it a spine-tingling blend of thrills and brand-new surprises.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Halloween Festival will take place from October 1st through November 2nd at Disneyland Paris this year, a significantly later start for the Halloween season than at the U.S. parks.
- Main Street, U.S.A. will transform at night with a hauntingly magical glow, as building facades come alive for the first time with spectral projections.
- Disney Villains will roam around the park, as Cruella, Maleficent, Jafar, and more take center stage at Disneyland Park.
- In Frontierland, Jack Skellington (with the same new face that debuted in the U.S. parks) and Sally from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will be meeting guests, and nearby, you’ll also find Miguel from Coco.
- Also in Frontierland, The Lucky Nugget Saloon will be transformed into The Unlucky Nugget, a limited-time dining experience expanding upon the story of Phantom Manor. Find out more about The Unlucky Nugget in our dedicated post.
- The popular “Mickey’s Halloween Celebration" parade will return this year, with José Carioca and Panchito joining Donald Duck on his float this year, along with new Halloween outfits for Chip & Dale. Meanwhile, Mickey’s Illusion Manor float returns, including his sudden change of attire.
- Indulge in fang-tastic treats that will haunt menus all around Disneyland Paris, such as Phantom Manor-inspired vanilla-filled éclairs at Last Chance Cafe.
- Adventurers can embark on a whimsical Halloween treasure hunt, presented by M&M’s, where you’ll search for mystical doors scattered throughout the park, uncovering colorful clues along the way.
- New Halloween merchandise will be available this year, including Mickey, Minnie and Stitch in sorcerer outfits, while Mike from Monsters Inc. will be dressed as an adorable pumpkin in the form of a shoulder plush.
- On October 31st, guests are invited to wear their Halloween costumes to Disneyland Paris, with extended operating hours until 11:00 p.m.
- Things will get even spookier with the “A Nightfall with Disney Villains," which will electrify Sleeping Beauty Castle prior to the start of the nighttime spectacular Disney Tales of Magic.
