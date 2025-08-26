Feeling Flat: Original "Ratatouille" Based Attraction in Paris Set for Major Refurb and 3D Removal
The new queue scene sounds a bit familiar to those who ride the attraction stateside.
The original version of the Ratatouille-themed attraction, Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy, at the Disneyland Paris Resort is set to be enhanced and modernized with a refurb starting later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy at Walt Disney Studios Park at the Disneyland Paris Resort is set to close for a major refurbishment in October.
- As part of this refurbishment, the attraction will receive technical upgrades and scenic enhancements, all helping to immerse guests into the world of Pixar’s Ratatouille.
- One major addition will be a new scene depicting a Parisian artist’s studio filled with details and accessories.
- Inside the attraction itself, new props and enhanced projections, along with huge set pieces, will add to key scenes to help sell the illusion of being shrunk to rat-size in the attraction.
- This refurb will also include the modernization of the attraction’s technical equipment, including a replacement of all video projectors with state-of-the-art models.
- Following feedback, the attraction will no longer be in 3D.
- The attraction is set to reopen in the Spring of 2026.
Stateside Familiarity:
- Those who have visited stateside, checking out the attraction at its EPCOT equivalent (Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure) may realize that this additional queue scene (rendered above) sounds familiar.
- In that park’s version of the attraction, there is already a scene that depicts an artist’s studio in the middle of Paris, which sounds an awful lot like what is promised for this new refurb at the Paris park.
- Perhaps lessons have been learned from cloning the attraction, and taking the new enhancements that debuted at this park in 2021, and inserting them into the original version of the attraction, which opened at the park in 2014.
