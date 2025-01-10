Photos / Video: “Disney Tales of Magic” Nighttime Spectacular Debuts at Disneyland Paris

This new show marks Paris’ first use of projections on the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A.

Under the Parisian sky tonight, Disneyland Paris introduced its newest nighttime spectacular, Disney Tales of Magic. In addition to the usual things we’ve come to expect from Disneyland Paris shows, such as drones, pyrotechnics and fountains, this show features projections on the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A. for the first time.

Disney Tales of Magic features a captivating and emotional narrative, with Main Street, U.S.A., seamlessly integrated into the performance, enhancing the breathtaking projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle. This 20-minute evening show combines pyrotechnics, fountain displays, and cutting-edge technology to create an unforgettable experience.

At times, Main Street transforms into a ballroom setting where Cinderella and Prince Charming dance under the stars, a lively Colombian village brought to life by the Madrigal family's magic, and a series of vibrant, emotion-filled memory spheres from Riley’s mind, among other iconic worlds from Disney Animation and Pixar.

The show features a number of iconic moments from various Disney and Pixar films recreated in drone form, such as Zurg and a Little Green Man from Toy Story, the rose from Beauty and the Beast and Simba from The Lion King.

Watch the complete show for yourself below, filmed from the Central Plaza in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Disney Tales of Magic is now running nightly at Disneyland Paris. With the debut of this show, we said goodbye to the Disney Electrical Sky Parade, which ended its run last night.

