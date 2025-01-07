Woodland Wonder Burger Available for a Limited Time at Annette’s Diner at Disneyland Paris

This new burger will cost 23€.

A new burger will be available for a limited time at Annette's Diner at Disneyland Paris.

The Woodland Wonder Burger will be offered at Annette's Diner, located in Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, from January 8th to February 5th.

This burger consists of seed bread topped with ground beef steak, melted cheddar and emmental cheeses, button and porcini mushrooms, pancetta, crispy onions, and Meaux mustard sauce.

This meal also features crunchy potato bites and portobello mushrooms, complemented by a fourme d'Ambert cream.

It will be available for 23€.

