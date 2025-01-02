New Simba Novelty Items Now Available in Adventureland at Disneyland Paris

Guests at Disneyland Paris can celebrate the season of The Lion King and the recent release of Mufasa: The Lion King with two new novelty items.
- As the franchise gets a big new theatrical adventure in Mufasa: The Lion King, two new Simba-themed novelty items are now available at Disneyland Paris.
- You’ll find this new Simba-shaped sipper and cup with Simba on top at three locations in Adventureland:
- Cool Post
- Café de la Brousse
- Hakuna Matata Restaurant
- The Simba Sipper is 30€ without drink or 31€ with a cold drink.
- The Simba Cup is 19€ without drink or 20€ with a hot drink.
