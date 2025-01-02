New Simba Novelty Items Now Available in Adventureland at Disneyland Paris

Guests can now pick up a new Sipper and Cup featuring Simba from “The Lion King.”

Guests at Disneyland Paris can celebrate the season of The Lion King and the recent release of Mufasa: The Lion King with two new novelty items.

What’s Happening:

As the franchise gets a big new theatrical adventure in Mufasa: The Lion King , two new Simba-themed novelty items are now available at Disneyland Paris.

You'll find this new Simba-shaped sipper and cup with Simba on top at three locations in Adventureland: Cool Post Café de la Brousse Hakuna Matata Restaurant

The Simba Sipper is 30€ without drink or 31€ with a cold drink.

The Simba Cup is 19€ without drink or 20€ with a hot drink.

