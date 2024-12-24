Disneyland Paris’ Big Thunder Mountain to Close for Multi-Month Refurbishment this January

The refurbishment is set to bring both technical and thematic renovations.

The best Big Thunder Mountain in the world won’t be taking passengers on “the wildest ride in the wilderness” for the first third of the new year.

What’s Happening:

Beginning January 6th, 2025, Disneyland Paris’ Big Thunder Mountain will be unavailable for guests during an extended renovation of the iconic attraction.

Set to reopen in early 2025, Disneyland Paris is already hard at work preparing for the refurbishment.

For over a year, the Imagineering team in Paris and Design & Delivery teams have been planning for the project, which will be performed in collaboration with the Maintenance and Central Workshop teams.

While closed, the refurbishment is set to ensure the attraction meets Disney’s high standards for maintenance as well as restore and improve the roller coaster’s creative vision and history.

The renovation will have many visual additions and improvements that will be enjoyed by guests when it reopens.

While planning the refurb, Imagineers did an in depth study of the wood used in the attractions decor and station as they prepare to replace certain structures with new elements set to be created by the Design & Delivery and Central Workshop teams.

The more durable elements will be meticulously painted to match the aged aesthetic of the attraction.

Other updates will be made to elements of the decor on the mountain, including the Mill Camp tower and the queue.

Additionally, all of the animal figures found throughout the attraction will be fully restored. This includes the iconic Billy the goat and the mules.

The attractions foliage will also see the replanting of cacti to maintain the wild west atmosphere.

The Walt Disney Imagineering team in Paris used original concept artwork and photos from the attractions 1992 opening to make sure they stayed true to Big Thunder Mountain’s original theming elements.

“The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness” is set to reopen just in time for the busy summer season at the resort.

