Fan Film Inspired by Disneyland Paris’ Phantom Manor Nears Completion

A fan-made short film inspired by Disneyland Paris’ iconic Phantom Manor is now in production, with a release set for 2025.

What’s Happening:

is an ambitious €40,000 fan-made short film inspired by the classic Disneyland Paris attraction. This French production is an unprecedented fan project with cinematic quality and professional backing.

Over €24,000 of the budget was raised through crowdfunding, with €10,000+ going towards recreating the Ravenswood Mansion facade, and other large complex sets created from scratch accurately reproducing the original ride and the Victorian era.

Filming began in 2024 in one of the oldest cemeteries in France, with the majority of filming planned to take place next year.

The plot synopsis is as follows: “Two men enter the mysterious Victorian Western town of Thunder Mesa, decades after it was devastated by an earthquake. They decide to investigate to learn more about the town's history, until they finally enter the manor, rumored to be haunted.”

The cast includes Vincent Grass (Narnia), Rupert Wynne-James (Oscar-nominated film The Man Who Sold His Skin) and Frédéric Souterelle ( Marvel Pirates of the Caribbean).

will premiere on YouTube next year, following numerous festival screenings. A short teaser for the film has been released, recreating one of the original, iconic portraits in the Stretching Room.